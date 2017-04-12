Sightings alert on

THE Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) is verifying reports on the sightings on Wednesday morning of two pump boats with several men on board in the waters off Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, 40.3 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Commodore Pablo Gonzales, PCG-7 head, said he dispatched three sea vessels including one borrowed from the Bureau of Food and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to patrol Central Visayas waters and verify reports on the sightings of the pump boats suspected to be carrying armed men.

The supposed sightings came amid reports that members of Abu Sayyaf carrying high-powered firearms arrived in Bohol on Monday on board three motorized bancas. Six ASG members, three soldiers and a policeman were killed in the ensuing firefight in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town on Tuesday.

Gonzales said a fourth vessel also borrowed from the BFAR office in Zamboanga is also expected to arrive here anytime to join in the sea patrol.

The PCG now has two patrol crafts on sea blockade operations in coordination with the Philippine Navy, in waters close to Inabanga.