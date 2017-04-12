Davide asks netizens: Be extra careful with posts

WHILE social media has been a helpful platform when it comes to real-time updates, it is undeniably a double-edged sword that cuts both ways.

In light of the clashes between government troops and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Inabanga, Bohol over the last few days and amid travel advisories issued by different embassies warning their citizens to be extra careful when it comes to traveling, everyone is on high alert status and downright weary of anything or anyone suspicious.

With this, Gov. Hilario Davide III urged netizens to be extra careful and responsible on what they post online and to refrain from spreading unverified and unconfirmed information in social media.

He also appealed to netizens to refrain from posting unverified reports on supposed sightings of armed men in different parts of Cebu.

At the same time, he asked netizens that if they see suspicious-looking persons or notice something abnormal in their communities, they must report it first to authorities and not post it immediately on social media sites so as not to cause panic.

“Usa lang ka unverified (information), nadunggan ra pud, ibutang dayon sa Facebook,” he said. “Para nako, di gyud na maayo. Holy Week man gyud, magpuasa na lang usa ta anang social media.”

(Some would immediately post unverified information or hearsay on Facebook, which I don’t think is good. Besides, it’s Holy Week so it might be better if the public would take some time off from social media.)