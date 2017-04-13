Management observes lesser passenger traffic at North Bus Terminal

Passenger lines at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) was already manageable on Maundy Thursday noon.

Zosimo Jumao-as Jr., general manager of CNBT, said there were more passengers on Holy Wednesday with lines extending outside the terminal.

He said there were some passengers who were already irritated.

“At least karon, nag sugod na og kagamay ang mga pasahero (Today number of passengers start to lessen). That is the usual trend here during Holy Week,” he told Cebu Daily News.

When Cebu Daily News visited CNBT, some seats inside the terminal were vacant.

So far, no untoward incidents were recorded at the terminal. Police personnel were also seen deployed in the terminal as part of security measures.

Jumao-as reminded the public who are traveling to northern Cebu not to bring unnecessary luggages.