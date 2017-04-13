Search for article

Management observes lesser passenger traffic at North Bus Terminal

01:25 PM April 13th, 2017

Tourists and locals wait for their bus rides at the North Bust Terminal (CDN PHOTO/ LITO TECSON)

Passenger lines at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) was already manageable on Maundy Thursday noon.

Zosimo Jumao-as Jr., general manager of CNBT, said there were more passengers on Holy Wednesday with lines extending outside the terminal.

He said there were some passengers who were already irritated.

“At least karon, nag sugod na og kagamay ang mga pasahero (Today number of passengers start to lessen). That is the usual trend here during Holy Week,” he told Cebu Daily News.

When Cebu Daily News visited CNBT, some seats inside the terminal were vacant.

So far, no untoward incidents were recorded at the terminal. Police personnel were also seen deployed in the terminal as part of security measures.

Jumao-as reminded the public who are traveling to northern Cebu not to bring unnecessary luggages.

