Aboitiz Foundation president dies at 67

06:45 PM April 13th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, April 13th, 2017 06:45 PM
Roberto Eduardo "Bobby" Aboitiz (CDN FILE PHOTO)

Roberto Eduardo “Bobby” Aboitiz, president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) passed away early morning Thursday.

He was 67 years old.

RAFI corporate communications head Rianne Tecson confirmed the business leader’s passing and that he was in a hospital in Manila when it happened.

No other details were given.

Aboitiz served as president of RAFI since 1986 and also co-chaired the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB).

He was chairman of listed company Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) from 2005 to 2008.

The late business leader was also a director at AEV and Tsuneishi Heavy Industries Cebu Incorporated.

Aboitiz is survived by his wife, Maria Cristina, and their four children.

