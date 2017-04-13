Image sheds tears?

An image of Santa Veronica owned by the prominent San Diego family in Carcar City is starting to draw attention after it was reported to have shed bloody tears.

The photo of the image with reddish tears streaking down the right eye was posted in Facebook by Candice San Diego Acuña, who is also the information officer of Carcar City, a heritage place in sourhern Cebu.

Acuña said that it was at noon today when the helpers in their ancestral house in Barangay Cogon noticed that the image was shedding bloody tears.

“I was out during that time. I was in (the neighboring town of) Argao when they called me up saying that Santa Veronica shed blood tears,” Acuña said.

She said that she was skeptical at first until she herself saw the image shedding blood tears.

Acuña said the image has been with their family for decades. She said it was brought by her grandparents.

“Apil na siya sa procession every Holy Week. Wala ko kasabot sa akong gibati,” Acuña said.

(The image is always a part of the annual Holy Week procession. I can’t put into words what I feel right now).