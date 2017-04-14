Passengers, crew of motorbanca rescued off Bantayan

Eleven passengers and crew members of a motorbance were rescued on Thursday evening after strong waves caused the motorbanca to almost sink off waters of Barangay Tamiao in the town of Sta. Fe, Cebu.

Based on reports from Cebu Station of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ,

motorbanca captain Roger Viojan said that he was hired for an island-hopping going to Virgin Island.

They left around 1 p.m on Thursday in Barangay Lawis, Madridejos town, Cebu.

However, they encountered strong winds and big waves at around 8:15 p.m. causing their motorbanca to take in too much water.

The motorbanca was half-submerged when staff of a nearby resort Nature’s Park Resort rescued some passengers and crew. Other passengers were also able to swim to the nearest shoreline of Barangay Tamiao.

All passengers and crew were safe.