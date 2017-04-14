Man shot 19-year-old boy in Compostela

A 19-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on Friday dawn in Sitio Sambag, Barangay Magay in Compostela town, northern Cebu.

Kenneth Gallardo, single and a resident of Barangay Canamucan in Compostela was shot by Zacary Capin, 25, single and a resident of Barangay Maslog in the neighboring City of Danao.

Senior Inspector Romeo Caacoy Jr. of Compostela Police Station said that based on thier initial interviews to Gallardo’s friends who witnessed the shooting, the victim and the witnesses were walking home at 12:30 a.m. from the Q-Park in Barangay Buluang, Compostela when the suspect suddenly shot the victim several times.

The witnesses – Monroe Magno, 19, and “Jimmy” (not his real name), 16, both residents of Barangay Canamucan in Compostela, said the suspect had been teasing the victim while they were at the park.

They said the Capin could have been envious of the Gallardo that is why he shot him.

Capin immediately fled while Gallardo was rushed to Danao City Hospital and later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Caacoy said the responding policemen couldn’t fine Capin anywhere. He said Capin could face charges of frustrated murder.