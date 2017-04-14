Police arrest suspected drug pusher; 3 minors rescued

A suspected drug pusher was arrested while three minors were rescued during a buy-bust operation in District 4, Barangay Pupogan, Consolacion town, Cebu on Thursday evening.

Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, Chief of Consolacion Police Station, said they conducted a buy-bust operation at 11:40 p.m. to arrest Richard Urot, 33, who was reported to be selling drugs in the area.

In coordination with the Phillipine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) they transacted with Urot who was standing in front of an abandoned house.

After receiving the P200 marked money from the poseur buyer, Urot then handed one small sachet of suspected shabu. The suspect however sensed he was transacting with a police officer and tried to escape.

He ran inside the abandoned house where the arresting team cornered him and caught three minors, two 15-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, having a pot session.

Police seized a total of three small sachets of drugs, P200 cash, and some drug paraphernalia.

Urot is currently detained at the Consolacion Police Station pending filing of charges for violation of Section 5, Article 2 of the Republic Act 9165 of 2002 and Republic Act 7610 in relation to Child Abuse.

The three minors who were rescued in the operation will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).