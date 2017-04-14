Abandoned bag causes panic in Guadalupe

An abandoned bag left at the corner of Good Shepherd Road in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City caused panic among passers-by mid afternoon on Good Friday.

The Cebu City Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to an alarm call by a concerned citizen at 3:45 p.m. about a black bag that was left at the corner of Good Shepherd Road in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

Upon checking, they found only clothes inside the bag, which witnesses said was left by an old man.

Isko Ouano, Operations Chief of the Cebu City Traffic Office, reiterated their call to the public to be responsible with their things.

He also lauded the people who alerted about the bag saying it is wise to be very vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office is still trying to identify the owner of the bag.