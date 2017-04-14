Search for article

Procession in Bantayan peaceful – Police

10:03 PM April 14th, 2017

A silhouette of a cross where Jesus Christ was cruisified. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Around 75,000 faithfuls joined the procession during Good Friday in the town of Bantayan, northern Cebu.

Supt. Anthony Bagarinao, deputy director for administration at Cebu Provincial Police Office (CCPO), said the 2.5 kilometer procession was peaceful.

“So far no reported crimes here in the town,” Bagarinao told Cebu Daily News.

The procession started at St. Peter and Paul Church in Barangay Poblacion around 6 p.m and ended at 8 p.m.

Tents were set up across the church by the Bantayan Police Station, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and Municipal Health Office (MHO).

There were also tents provided for Lost and Found section and water station.

As of 8:19 p.m on Friday, there were seven children who were separated from their guardians but were immediately reunited with their parents.

Bagarinao said that they also increased their deployed personnel not just in the town of Bantayan but as well as in the neighboring towns of Santa Fe and Madridejos.

“We also monitored the coastal areas and conduct inspection on vessels,” he added.

