Police arrest 15 drug suspects in Danao City raids

A total of 15 drug suspects were arrested in a series of raids done in two Danao City barangays on Friday afternoon.

Danao City police chief Supt. Gerard Ace Pelare said eight drug pushers and seven drug users were arrested in the operation conducted in barangays Looc and Taboc in Danao City at around 1 p.m.

The suspected drug pushers who were arrested are Zaldy Bayo, 30; Joseph Pilapil 37; Arnel Mametis, 30; Randy Montibon, 28; Maria Dory Brigola, 28; Edgardo Lom-oc, 58; Irish Mamites, 28; and Jeson Asister, 26.

The alleged drug users who were arrested are Nelson Lagaran, 25; Clinton Torralba, 23; Rene Sampan, 46; Renante Arivalo, 25; Adonis Nunez, 33; Manuel Jumao-as, 29; and Renante Quino, 37.

Pelare said they have been recieving reports of the suspects’ illegal activities that is why they decided to conduct the operation.

The seized 107 small sachets of drugs believed to be shabu with an estimated value of P170,392.00. They also seized a .45 pistol from Zaldy Bayo and a .38 revolver from Randy Montibon.