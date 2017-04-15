PCG suspends trips in northern Cebu

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) suspended trips in Hagnaya Port, San Remigio and Santa Fe Port, Santa Fe at 8 a.m on Saturday due to Tropical Depression Crising.

Dionlett Ampil, commander of Cebu Station for PCG, said that vessels were not allowed to sail since northern Cebu had been placed under signal number one.

“Wave height will be from 1.25 to 4 meters,” Ampil said in a phone interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 10 a.m., PCG is still checking the number of affected passengers in both ports.

Cebu Daily News was in Port of Santa Fe and witnessed that despite PCG’s order, there was one Island Shipping vessel that still sailed out of Santa Fe port at 10 a.m.

There were also motorbancas that continue to ferry passengers from Barangay Talisay in Santa Fe.

Cebu Daily News tried to get statements from some staff of Island Shipping but they refused to be interviewed.

Meanwhile, Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said that there is a low chance that tropical depression Crising will make a landfall in northern Cebu.

Other areas placed under signal number one are Sorsogon, Burias island, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao island, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Capiz, Northern Cebu, Northern Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

As of 8 a.m today, Crising was located at 185 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Its maximum winds is up to 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 68 kilometers per hour.