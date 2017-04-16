Fire breaks out in Mandaue, Cebu cities

Amid heavy rains spawn by tropical depression Crising (now downgraded to low pressure area), a fire broke out at 11 p.m. near Toyota Motors in Sitio San Vicente Ferrer, Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, damaging at least seven structures.

The fire, of still unknown origin, was placed under control after 16 minutes, said Felix Suico, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

He said the fire affected residential houses made of light materials and sari sari stores built beside the Toyota Motors store in the area.

Suico said fire investigators were yet to determine cause of the fire. Fire investigators and city disaster personnel remained in the area as of 11:50 p.m. for clean up operations.

A separate fire also broke out in Cebu an hour earlier.

According to a Facebook post by the Cebu City Command Center, the fire was reported in Sitio Kaduloy in Barangay Tisa past 10 p.m. and was placed under control at 10:20pm.

No data was yet available on the damage.