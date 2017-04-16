10 injured as stage collapsed amid heavy rain in Minglanilla,Cebu

Heavy rains at dawn on Easter Sunday caused a stage to collapse and injure ten people in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu

The victims were taking shelter from the heavy rains while waiting for the Sugat Kabanhawan at the Minglanilla Central School grounds when the accident happened at around 12:15 am.

Minglanilla Police Station head Supt. Dexter Calacar said the victims, including three minors, were brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

But one victim was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City for treatment after suffering from a leg fracture.

“They were taking shelter in the stage which was made of steel frames. Its roof was made of tarpaulin and it couldn’t carry the water that has accumulated, which was why it collapsed,” Calacar told Cebu Daily News in Cebuano.

The victim was identified as Marites Geñares, 43, from Barangay Calajoan in Minglanilla.

The heavy rains left most of the Minglanilla Central School grounds in ankle-deep flood.

It also prompted organizers and the local government of Minglanilla to cancel the drama presentation for the Sugat Kabanhawan which was supposed to happen prior to the actual Sugat.

“This is the first time in history that we had to cancel the drama presentation because of the rain,” said Minglanilla Mayor Elanito Peña.

At past 2am, the rain has improved to a slight drizzle.

The main Sugat presentation is expected to push through at 3:30am.