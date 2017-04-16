Search for article

Floods claim six in Carmen, Danao City

@dbongcac

12:03 PM April 16th, 2017

By: Doris C. Bongcac, April 16th, 2017 12:03 PM
AS Fortuna road in Mandaue City was submerged in flood due to heavy rains on Sunday dawn brought about by Tropical Depression Crising. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)

CEBU CITY—Six persons were killed in floods in Danao City and Carmen town in northern Cebu on Sunday following heavy rains spawned by tropical depression “Crising.”

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) spokesperson Julius Regner, the five were washed away by floodwaters in Carmen town.

They were Rowena Asenicion, 38, and her children Joyed, 12, and Ivan, 10; and Acena Laping, 51, and Bens Ayan, 2.

The bodies of the mother and her children were found floating in Barangay Dawis Norte, about 2 km from their house in Barangay Duwalog, Carmen.

Benyang Manulat, 52, drowned in floodwaters in Danao City, said Regner.

Regner said rescuers were still searching for two more missing persons from Barangay Poblacion in Carmen but he still did not have data on their identities.

