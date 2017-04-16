Search for article

Jazz steal Game 1 with Johnson buzzer beater

SHARES:

By:

@brianMJochoa

02:57 PM April 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Brian J. Ochoa, April 16th, 2017 02:57 PM
Joe Johnson of Utah drives past Jamal Crawford of LA in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Western Conference. (Photo from AP)

Joe Johnson of Utah drives past Jamal Crawford of LA in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Western Conference.
(Photo from AP)

Joe Johnson scored 21 points including the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lead the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz to a 97-95 win over the fourth-ranked Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward added 19 for the Jazz, who stole homecourt advantage with the win.

Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 26 points while Chris Paul chipped in 25.

In other first round games on Sunday, the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers escaped the Indiana Pacers, 109-108, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors, 97-83, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Memphis Grizzlies, 111-82.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.