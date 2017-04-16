Change to make world a better place

PALMA’S EASTER MESSAGE: A call to the faithful

Archbishop Jose Palma called on the faithful to strive for change that would make the world a better place to live in.

Palma made this call during his homily at the Easter Sunday Mass held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from death and signifies rebirth, renewed hope, and the triumph of God’s love over all adversities.

It is in this spirit of renewal and hope and faith that Palma, in his Easter Mass homily, made his call to the faithful.

“It is encouraging to know that change is possible with grace from the risen Christ. Change is possible because of our strong hope in God. This is what each of us prays. Change for the better because Christ has risen. He gives grace and power,” he said in Cebuano.

“And because of this grace, change should be seen from all of us, even in our own small ways — change that can bring happiness to our families, and betterment to our society and the church,” he said in Cebuano.

He also thanked the faithful who braved the rains to attend the Mass, calling them an “Easter people.”

Palma also cited ways about how one can contribute and make this change happen.

He said that one could stop one’s vices like drugs, which in turn could make their family happy.

“Bisan naay usa nga mapaundang sa drugs, dunay pamilya nga malipay (Even if there’s only one who can stop using drugs, then there’s a family that can be happy.) I can make this world a better place to live in,” he said.

“Nindot tan-awon nga bisan sa atong kausaban (It is nice to see that through our change), we make a family happy. We make this world a better place to live in,” he said.