MCWD halts water supply amid flood

WHILE floodwater filled roads and communities in Metro Cebu area on Easter Sunday, some areas in the metropolis did not have potable drinking water for about six hours.

Very low pressure to no water pressure was experienced in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, Consolacion town and part of lower Central Cebu area starting at 9 a.m.

Charmaine Janis Kara, head of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) Community Relations and External Affairs Department, said they had to temporarily cut off supply coming from the Cebu-Manila Water Development (CMWD), one of their bulk water suppliers, to prevent the distribution of murky water coming from the Luyang River in Carmen town, located about 84 kilometers north of Cebu City.

She said CMWD sources its water from a river, and it turned murky after hours of rains, prompting MCWD to turn off production from the Carmen water source.

MCWD gets 35,000 cubic meters of its daily water supply from CMWD.

Water service resumed on the affected areas at around 3 p.m. after MCWD treated the water, Kara said.