Summer classes with a ‘warm and caring environment’ at Childlink



Summer is finally here! What better way to spend this by learning new skills, the coolest way possible.

You will surely find something fit for your kid with Childlink’s various summer offerings.

For one, it has a Jumping Clay class that reinforces your kid’s skills in observation. Aside from that, it focuses on his analysis, dexterity, sense of color and balance, hand-eye coordination, synthetic response, and visual perception abilities. This class is open to preschool, elementary and high school students.

Childlink also has a 4-week Musical Theater Workshop that focuses on your child’s voice development, dance and movement, ensemble acting, and skills in puppetry. Children will get to showcase their learning in two productions, both open to the public.

For those who want to prepare for the next school year, Childlink also offers Reinforcement classes for Elementary and High School levels.

“Parents who choose to enroll their children in Childlink benefit from a warm and caring environment,” according to Theresa Tio, Childlink’s School Directress. Tio also believes that this environment allows both parents and students adjust physically and emotionally, so they get used to the learning environment even before stepping into school.

One of the things the school boasts is that students enrolled in a class are limited, so proper attention is given and your child’s needs are met.

Enrollment is still on-going! For the schedule of classes, you may reach them at 253-7783, 253-9482, and 253-6590, or visit the school at 530 Zodiacville Englis V. Rama Ave. Brgy. Guadalupe. Summer classes will start on April 24, except for calligraphy classes, which started last April 8.