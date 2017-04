Jimmy Butler scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half and the Chicago Bulls upset the top-seeded Boston Celtics, 106-102, on Monday (PH time) at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Bulls now have a 1-0 lead in their series with the Celtics and also stole home court advantage with the win.

Boston was led by Isaiah Thomas, who scored 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Al Horford added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.