Have a cool treat this Summer at Julie’s



When the weather heats up, who doesn’t want an ice cold treat? Julie’s Bakeshop has the perfect twist! Introducing Julie’s Softy Ice Cream, available in top–pitch creamsicle twist in vanilla flavor with chocolate or strawberry dip. Sweet–toothed or not, this is hard to resist!

Julie’s Softy Ice Cream will be available at the following selected stores: JBS Pit-os Talamban, JBSMaribago Lapu-lapu, JBS Talamban Proper and JBS Centro Mandaue. Bring family and friends along and enjoy Julie’s Softy Ice Cream.

With over 400 branches to serve you, Julie’s Bakeshop continues to bring delightful surprises to Filipinos nationwide. Julie’s Bakeshop is open for franchising within and outside the Philippines. For franchise inquiries and presentations, please call Julie’s Franchise Corporation at hotline no. (0917) 850-4141 or email to: franchising@juliesbakehop.com.ph. For more information, log on to their website: www.juliesbakeshop.com.ph or follow their official FB fan page. /PR