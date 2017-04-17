Pizza All-You-Can at El Viento Restaurant



THEY say you can’t buy happiness, but you can certainly buy pizza!

Have a happiness feast as Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s El Viento Restaurant & Pool Bar brings you Pizza All-You-Can. Spoil yourself, your friends and the whole family with eat-all-you-can classic pizza favorites – Pepperoni, Hawaiian and Margherita for only P 550.00 net per person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dip in the pool and bask under the sun while enjoying hand-made thin crust pizza cooked in El Viento’s wood-fired oven. Enjoy this latest offering from Monday to Thursday, 2PM to 6PM .

Explore more of El Viento Restaurant and discover various culinary delights such as Buko Halo Halo, Osso Buco, Pizza Burger and other sizzling dishes. Each dish is perfect for your staycation and your summer getaway. On evenings, have some refreshments from the bar and enjoy your dinner with live acoustic entertainment.

For inquiries and reservations, call 253-111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. Visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. /PR