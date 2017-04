Kevin Durant had 32 points and 10 rebounds in his Golden State playoff debut while Steph Curry scored 29 points, and the Warriors downed the Portland Trailblazers, 121-109, in Game 1 of their Western first-round series.

Cj McCollum scored a playoff career-best 41 points, and Damian Lillard added 34, but the Warriors made the crucial big plays on both ends down the stretch to chalk up the win and take a 1-0 lead in the series.