500 people evacuated at height of Crising in Mandaue City

MANDAUE City’s response teams were busy evacuating some families during last Sunday’s heavy rains and flooding.

Felix Suico, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), said that they had to evacuate more than 500 individuals from eight different barangays.

“They were brought to their respective barangay hall, some were in the barangay’s sports complex,” Suico said.

The evacuation of the individuals started at around 4 a.m. due to the heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Crising on Easter Sunday dawn.

The 500 evacuees stayed in the designated evacuation centers in their barangays until around noon on Sunday. The city government provided them with packed meals for breakfast and lunch.

The barangays which were mainly affected by floods were Mantuyong, Banilad, Cabancalan, Tingub, Basak, Looc, Tipolo and Labogon, Suico said.

Suico said there were no reported accidents or landslides in the city during the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Council has commended the city’s response teams for their work during last Sunday’s heavy rains.

During a special session yesterday morning, the Mandaue City Council approved a resolution authored by Councilor Nilo Seno for the commendation of the emergency management responders “for doing their jobs even if it was on a Sunday.”