Minglanilla mayor calls for review of contract after Sugat stage collapse

MINGLANILLA town Mayor Elanito Peña wants to determine if the contractor hired to set up the stage for the annual Sugat Kabanhawan followed specifications of the contract.

The stage, which was made of steel frames, was built on the quadrangle of the Minglanilla Central School.

The rain deposit on the tarpaulin became so heavy that it gave way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten persons were injured.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police chief, said the victims rushed to the stage to take shelter from the rains.

The Sugat Kabanhawan, which is held every Easter Sunday, is the reenactment of the meeting between the Risen Christ and His Sorrowful Mother which the town is famous for.

Peña said he directed members of the town’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to review their existing contract with the private contractor who was tasked to set up the stage inside the Minglanilla Central School and provide the lights and tents used during Sunday dawn’s presentation of Sugat Kabanhawan.

While he could no longer recall the contractor’s name and the contract cost, Peña said he wanted to check if specifications of their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) were met before payment would be released.

He said there was also a need to ensure strict monitoring in the implementation of government projects to ensure quality service from their contractors and prevent accidents in the future.

The mayor said he understood that the weather condition was also a factor why the tarpaulin fell down on the people seeking shelter from the rain.

“If the rains were not that strong, it would not have happened. The structure was okay but the rain was just too strong,” he added. “Still, I’m just happy that no one died,” the mayor said.

Only one of the 10 persons injured during the collapse of a portion of the stage remained in the hospital.

Peña said only the female victim whose leg was fractured remained in the government hospital.

Peña said he already sent the town’s social welfare officer to coordinate with the families of the 10 victims and check on their hospital bills and other medical needs.

The municipal government, he said, can pay part of their bills.