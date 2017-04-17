Roberto Aboitiz legacy lives on after his passing

CEBU CITY—Business icon Roberto Eduardo “Bobby” Aboitiz was a man who truly loved Cebu.

Under his leadership as president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), he spearheaded and supported youth development and social development programs among which the Kool Adventure Camp (KAC) and Mega Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her tribute to her husband on Monday during the Mass of Resurrection, Maria Cristina “Marian” Aboitiz said Bobby believed in the potential of the Cebuanos to steer development with the help of the “bugsay” (paddle).

Bobby used the Bugsay principle in spreading the message that each person had the ability to power paddle ones self toward chosen destiny and to bring about positive development to the community.

“He was guided by the belief that progress will come about if everyone was involved,” she told an audience of family members, politicians, development workers and RAFI employees.

Marian said Bobby was a “great father” and “wonderful husband.”

“Bobby loves Cebu. When we got married, he told me we would never leave Cebu. He truly believed in Cebu,” she said.

Marian said Bobby constantly reminded their four children – Amaya, Ana, Tristan and Carlos – that “not everyone has the same privileges that they have .”

He taught his children to ride the motorbike, love to spend his Sundays in the sea, tie knots and fish with bamboo poles.

“He encouraged them to look at the big picture, to be fair and be engaged… passage on the values and history of the Aboitiz family,” she said.

Marian said Bobby listened to the music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles and the Everly Brothers.

“I can go on and on and tell you about Bobby but he would not want me to do that… he would want me to pick up your bugsay today. Work together to make this place we call home a better one,” she added. Also in attendance on Monday were his siblings: Jon Ramon, Mikel Alberto and Diana Aboitiz-Cacho.

Jon Ramon said Bobby was as low key as he was humble.

Growing up in Cebu, Jon Ramon said they loved spending time in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

His brother loved the Three Stooges.

“He was passionate with vintage cars and motorbikes. He loved fishing even when many times he came back empty handed,” he said.

Among the many programs of RAFI, Jon Ramon said Bobby pushed for the KAC and its camp in Balamban to give a venue for public school children, teachers and the public to participate in a program that promotes teamwork, collaboration and leadership.

Bobby was instrumental in the actualization of the Mega Cebu program.

“His dream was to unite government, civil society and private sector to establish well-planned projects that truly benefit the Cebuanos,” he said. Jon Ramon says Bobby transformed RAFI from a small foundation to a vibrant organization with over 500 RAFInians.

Jon Ramon was composed until the very end of his tribute when he paused and turned emotional. “Bobby, I leave you only with one thought… We love you very much,” he said before he stepped off the podium and went back to his chair.###