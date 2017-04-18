Cavs take 2-0 lead vs Pacers

Cleveland’s Big Three of Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 89 points to steer the Cavaliers to a 117-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Tuesday (Philippine time) in their first round series in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Irving led the no. 2 Cavs with 37 points while James added 27. Love chipped in 25 as Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the seventh-seeded Pacers.

Paul George had 32 for the Pacers, who will play Game 3 in their homecourt.