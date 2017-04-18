A humble Quest to serve

Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu General Manager Mia Singson-Leon sets her heart to lead an international business hotel brand that stands for the happiness of its people.

Having worked abroad as Executive Director in the hospitality industry in Thailand for nine years, Mia’s forte has always been luxury resorts, but her strong motivation enabled her to aim higher and be part of a one-of-a-kind business and leisure hotel such as Quest.

“I always wanted to join Chroma (Quest Hotel and Resorts’ hotel management company); I was following Chroma’s growth in the Philippines and when I decided to come back home, I joined Quest when the opportunity opened.”

On gaining her position as General Manager, Mia believes that one has to pick a job that lets you enjoy what you are doing and at the same time support the family.

“Dream big, believe in yourself, the rest will follow.’ Has always been my motto as a child.”

Being in the hotel business was not Mia’s initial plan, she belonged to the medical industry before, yet a major turnaround in her life brought her to the success she is in right now.

“I went into the hotel business without any second thought and started to fall in love with it. Now, it has been 15 years since I worked in the hospitality industry.”

Calling it a passion and a lifestyle, Mia admits that hotel operations are very challenging yet fun because of the creativity and people skills she learns.

“We are in the business of making people happy, this is what I always say to the team, ‘You cannot give what you do not have but you need to pull out that level of happiness and wanting to be with people.”

“Filipinos are innately hospitable, they work so hard and are very good in taking care of people and this is what the hotel business is all about. It’s more of giving happiness to someone else which is what Filipinos are known for.”

Quest continually develops its management and staff with frequent trainings on product knowledge, guest interaction and image. Service standards are also being evaluated as the business hotel targets more certifications that will enhance the quality of their service.

Aside from these, Quest also has a strong internship program in partnership with different local schools.

“We’re tapping students from difficult places, and we are looking for a stronger CSR program for women as well. There was this school focused on young ladies whose families were killed during Yolanda and we’re helping them through our internship program for future employment.”

Mia also shares Quest’s ongoing room, equipment and facility upgrades to make their guests’ stay more enjoyable. Quest recently launched their new meeting packages which include themed coffee breaks, and food options for health buffs and meat lovers and those who prefer light snacks and appetizers.

“Each of our packages have a certain theme including the decorations and the food that goes with it. It’s a fun, fresh and cool look which is the vibe that we always want to project here at Quest.”

For upcoming events and new offers, you may contact (032) 4025999 or (63) 917 3129794 or visit https://www.questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu/.