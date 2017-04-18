158 Capitol employees tested negative of drugs use

All Capitol employees who were subjected to a random drug test by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) tested negative for illegal drugs use.

CPADAO conducted a random drug test on 158 Capitol employees from the executive department on Monday.

According to CPADAO head Ivy Durano-Meca, all of the employees tested negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are about 1,500 people employed by the Capitol. Meca said the drug tests are conducted randomly as part of their drive to also ensure the Capitol offices are free of drugs.

“So ang na drug test gahapon are all the offices under the executive but it is randomly conducted sa tanan na mga offices,” she said.