CIDG-7 conducts investigation on Inabanga encounter

CEBU CITY–The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has stepped in to investigate the circumstances leading to the gunfight between suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and government troopers in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol last April 11.

Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy chief of CIDG-7, said they were collecting pieces of evidence and testimonies of witnesses that could be used in filing appropriate charges against the bandits.

Part of the investigation include identifying the possible local contacts of the armed group, and determining if Constancio and Crisanta Petalco were members of the bandit group.

The two, who were both in their 60s, were killed in Sitio Ilaya during the gunfight.

The military classified them as among the Abu Sayyaf members killed since they were in the area.

But residents came to the defense of the couple, saying they were not members of Abu Sayyaf and were merely trapped in the sub-village during the firefight while trying to leave their house.

“What we have now are speculations. We have to conduct an in-depth investigation and ensure the filing of charges against members of the armed group. We will make sure that justice will be served,” Amancia said.

Among the evidence so far recovered include three kumpits or double-engine boats believed to be used by the armed men in going to Bohol from Sulu, an M4 rifle, two M16 rifles, a .45 pistol, assorted ammunitions, three detonating cords, 49 blasting caps, eight slide switches, 86 red lights, 10 Christmas light bulbs, 46 resistors, three cellphone batteries, electric cutter, scissor, screw driver, and four Korans.

The recovered items are under the custody of the Scene of the Crime Operatives.

Six alleged members of the armed group, including their alleged leader Muamar Askali, were killed in the gunfight.

Eight others were being pursued by government forces in Bohol.

Three soldiers and a policeman were also killed. Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, reiterated his appeal to the public to be alert and vigilant at all times.

“Community support is very important. If you notice suspicious-looking persons and unusual events, please report it immediately to authorities,” he said.

Based on the investigation, a group of children who were playing near a river in Inabanga first saw the arrival of the armed men on board three kumpits or boats in the morning of April 9.

They said the bandits later disassembled their wet guns. The kids informed their parents about it, and later relayed the matter to the Barangay Napo Captain Columbo Estoce who reported to the authorities.