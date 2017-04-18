Man shot dead in Talisay City

A 56 -year-old man was shot dead by five unidentified men who were riding on three motorcycles in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City at 8:48 a.m. on Monday.

According to SPO2 Cecilio Miñoza of Talisay City Police Station, Vitaliano Caburnay y Bacus, 56, married, a laborer of QM Builders and a resident of Camp 4, Talisay City, was retrieving a stolen pawned silver necklace from one of the suspects.

The victim was then cornered by the suspects and was shot multiple times in various parts of the body.

The victim was rushed to Talisay District Hospital but was declared dead at 10:45 a.m. by attending physicians.