Cebu City Sports Tourism set to take off

CEBU City Councilor Jerry Guardo will be spearheading a program that aims to make the city a prime venue for sports tourism.

Targeted to start in the last quarter of the year, the Cebu City Sports Tourism will feature various sports events which will be held in different places in Cebu City.

“Part of our goal is to discover potential talents in different sporting fields,” said Guardo in a press conference Tuesday noon at Pino Restaurant.

Mountainbike, basketball, volleyball, chess, dancesport and mixed martial arts are among the different sports that will be showcased in the program.