Lee Min Ho to start military service on May 12

KOREAN actor Lee Min Ho might be taking a break from showbiz due to his pending military enlistment soon.

In a report from Soompi, a source from MYM Entertainment spoke with the news outlet yesterday and shared that the actor will start his military service on May 12.

“Lee Min Ho will start his military service as a public service worker at Gangnam District Office in Seoul on May 12. He is planning on enlisting quietly,” the source was quoted in the report.

The source from MYM Entertainment added that Lee Min Ho was assigned to do public service work due to the injuries he got from the two car accidents he had, in 2006 and 2011.

Also known as conscription, military service or compulsory national service is mandated to all male citizens of South Korea, aged 18 to 35.

Those who are unfit for military service for physical or mental reasons are obligated to do two years of civil service, either social welfare organization or public institution.

Actor Lee Min Ho has been known to his Filipino fans for his roles in Korean dramas, such as “Boys Over Flowers,” “Heirs,” “City Hunter” and “The Legend of the Blue Sea.”