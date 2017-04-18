Guv’s Cup hoops resumes today; Carmen, Talisay host

THE Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-and-under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament resumes today in separate venues.

Three games will be held at the Carmen Municipal Gymnasium for the North Division matches, while a separate triple-header will be held at the Talisay Sports Complex for the South Division duels.

In Carmen, Balamban goes up against Danao City at 5 p.m., while Borbon faces Tuburan in the second game at 6:30 p.m. Host team Carmen will then collide with Sogo in the 8 p.m. main game.

In Talisay, Sibonga tangles with Argao in the first game, while the second game will pit Naga and Minglanilla. The main match will showcase host team Talisay against San Fernando.

The home-and-away tournament, organized by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) headed by executive director Ramil Abing, had a grand opening ceremony last April 9 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cagers from Tudela and Samboan took off to wining starts with the former beating Pilar, 50-47, in the North Division and the latter edging out Oslob, 78-75, in the South Division.