De Asis on a roll in PPS reg’l net

KIANA de Asis put herself in a prime position of capturing a twinkill as she scored crucial victories in the middle stages of the upset-marred Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) regional tennis tournament yesterday at the San Roque Tennis Courts in Mandaue City.

The La Carlota City netter who is ranked by the Philippine Tennis Association as the 26th best 16-year-old-and-under netter tallied her biggest win of the day when she defeated Nicole Villar 6-1, 6-3 to punch the first semifinals spot in the 16-under girls classification.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Asis then scored an easy win over Marie Angeline Llevares via walkover to set up a quarterfinal duel with Cebuana Lyrah Mae Repollo in the premier 18-under girls category.

The Naga City native Repollo, on the other hand, who is assured of quarterfinal tickets in the 14-under and 18-under divisions, logged a walkover victory over Jastine Faye Lim in the 16-under division.

In the boys play, Bantayan Island’s Lemuel Garbosa made his trip worthwhile as he pulled off the biggest upset of the day, shocking top-seed Rewel Justiniani, 4-0, 4-1 to move into the 18-under boys quarterfinals.