Four spikers added to USC team for Palaro

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Boys Volleyball added four players in their roster for the 2017 Palarong Pambansa which will start this weekend in Antique Province.

USC, coming off a second place finish last year in the Cesafi, added the four in the hopes of bolstering their chances of at least making it to the quarterfinals.

The four are Cris John Pastor of Bantayan Island, Kenry Malinis of Bogo City, Kristopher Fernandez of Mandaue City and Bohol’s Rolly Jamel.

“Our goal for the moment is to at least make it into the quarterfinals. We have to take it one at a time because we know that there are a lot of strong teams based in what we saw in Batang Pinoy,” said USC mentor Jonrey Sasing.