Tourism caravan moved to later date

SUROY-SUROY SA CAMOTES ISLAND

The Camotes leg of the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo has been moved from the first week of May to the third week of next month

“We have postponed it due to time constraints,” said Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, who clarified that finances is not the reason for the postponement of the Suroy-Suroy sa Camotes Island to a later date.

Suroy-Suroy Camotes Island is under the Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo Foundation that was founded by then governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“The province has so much money. It’s just that we are still also clarifying a COA guideline,” she said.

The guideline states that money revenue should match the expenditure.

“We sent an explanation to COA that this (Suroy-suroy) is not a money-making business but promotion for the province of Cebu,” Magpale said.

They are still waiting for COA’s response.

Moreover, Magpale said that they have not informed town mayors on Camotes Island about this postponement yet until they come up with a final decision.

“We still believe it (Suroy-Suroy Sugbo) is the best way to promote our tourism,” Magpale added.

Mayor Luciano Rama of Poro town in Camotes Island said they have already prepared for the activity.

Rama said they already invested at least P10 million to develop new destinations in the town.

He said they had already developed new public beaches and new swimming pools.

Clubhouses overlooking Camotes Island were also developed this year in addition to Buho Rock Beach and their heritage church that were the main destinations last year.

“We have always been prepared and aggressive in promoting our tourism,” he said in a phone interview yesterday.

Although it saddened him that Suroy-Suroy sa Camotes was postponed, Rama said he remains optimistic that their effort will not be wasted.

“But okay lang (nga wala nadayon) kay dili man na mangadaot (ang mga new developed destinations),” Rama said.

(It is okay that it had been postponed because the developed destinations would not be spoiled.)

Rama said tourism has helped boost the town’s economy.

“The more people that come and visit us, the more opportunities for the locals,” he said.

Despite the postponement of the Suroy-Suroy activity, Rama said they would strengthen their social media campaign and help promote tourism through the word of mouth.