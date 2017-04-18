Davide staff negative for drug use

About 158 Provincial Capitol employees from the executive department tested negative in a surprise drug test conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) on Monday.

CPADAO head Ivy Durano-Meca said that in line with the provincial government’s thrust to enforce the drug-free workplace policy of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), random drug tests were conducted on all offices directly under Governor Hilario “Junjun” Davide III.

Meca planned to conduct regular surprise drug testing for all Capitol employees, totaling around 1,500, and hoped that all provincial workers would test negative for drug use.

“So far, this is a positive development and hopefully, the trend that no one will test positive will continue. There will definitely be another surprise random drug testing that will be conducted in the Provincial Capitol,” said Meca in Cebuano.

The drug tests were facilitated by the human resource department of the Cebu Provincial Capitol.