DOT: Security in place; CV tourists have no reason to fear

Amid several recent travel advisories warning tourists of the dangers in traveling to Central Visayas, the Department of Tourism (DOT) expressed confidence that the region’s security situation was in good hands.

In a statement, the DOT said they are confident that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are on top of the status of security in Central Visayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this connection, we are actively coordinating for updates with our local and national security and law enforcement agencies who are fully capable of putting travelers’ concerns (at) ease,” the DOT said.

The DOT statement came following the advisories issued by the embassies of the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, cautioning their citizens to avoid going to Central Visayas due to threats of terrorism and kidnapping.

On Monday, the South Korean Consulate in Cebu also enjoined its citizens to refrain from traveling to Bohol during this week when the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is holding trade-related pre-summit meetings that are scheduled to start today, April 18, until April 22 on Panglao Island.

While only 200 delegates were estimated to attend, a joint security augmentation force among the police, military, and 21 other government agencies numbering around 4,000 was deployed to the province.

As a result of the advisory, 90 percent of the Bogol bookings planned this week by South Koreans have been canceled, revealed an official of the Korean Tour Agencies Association (KOTAA) in Cebu, who asked not to be named for lack of authority to speak on behalf of the association. (see separate story)

Bohol Provincial Administrator Alfonso “Ae” Damalerio, however, stressed that the province’s tourism industry will not be affected by the South Korean Consulate travel advisory.

“We respect the advisory but I think it’s up to the different travel agencies based in Korea to coordinate with the appropriate agencies such as the Department of Tourism,” said Damalerio.

He admitted some resorts suffered cancellations last week when government troops were going after Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) elements holed up in a remote village in Inabanga town, but the bookings resumed, and even went up, after the threat was contained.

“Slightly affected, but I went to Alona area (on Panglao Island) and Anda (town) the other day, there are still lots of tourists in the areas,” he said.

The DOT said proper authorities have assured that both international and domestic travelers may continue with their travel plans, even as the agency reminds all stakeholders of usual safety precautions that must be routinely observed at all destinations.

But Edilberto Mendoza, past president of the Cebu Association of Tour Operations Specialists (Catos), said travel advisory for Koreans will have a negative effect on the region since this segment was the top market of Central Visayas in terms of foreign visitors.

“Good thing the situation is now under control. I was closely monitoring bookings and so far, there have been no cancellations yet,” he said.

Central Visayas welcomed 4.9 million domestic and foreign visitors between January to November last year, data from the DOT showed. Of this figure, 820,640 tourists visited Bohol while 3.4 million came to Cebu.

The region’s top market has consistently been Korea with a 43.29 percent share or a volume of 758,451 tourists during the covered period. This was followed by Japan with 328,954, China with 210,450, USA with 169,193, and Australia with 54,425.

Tour operators in Cebu have already put on hold their Bohol day tours as a “proactive stance” on the situation, even while it was presently a lean season for Korean and Japanese guests.

The site of the clash, however, was not considered a tourism destination and was far from the more familiar spots.

Cenelyn Manguilimotan, past president of the Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said the travel advisory will affect Cebu since most Korean tour packages bundles the province with Bohol.

Edeza Maslog, assistant statistician of the Bohol Tourism Office, affirmed that Koreans and Chinese are the top tourists visiting Bohol, mostly heading for Panglao Island.