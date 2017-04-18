CIDG conducts probe on Inabanga encounter

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has stepped in to investigate the circumstances leading to the gunfight between suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and government troopers in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol last April 11.

Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy chief of CIDG-7, said they are currently collecting pieces of evidence and testimonies of witnesses which they can use in filing the appropriate charges against the bandits.

Part of the investigation, he said, is to identify the local contacts of the armed group and whether or not the couple, Constancio and Crisanta Petalco, who were killed during the encounter were members of the ASG.

“All we have now are speculations. That is why we need to conduct an in-depth investigation and ensure the filing of charges against members of the armed group. We will make sure that justice will be served,” Amancia said in an interview yesterday.

Evidence recovered so far include three kumpits or double engine boats believed to be used by the armed men in going to Bohol, an M4 rifle, two M16 rifles, a .45 pistol, an 81mm mortar cartridge, a two-way radio, three detonating cords, 49 blasting caps, eight slide switches, 86 red lights, 10 Christmas light bulbs, 46 resistors, three cell phone batteries, an electric cutter, scissors, screw driver and four Korans.

These items are currently under the custody of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco).

Six alleged members of the armed group, including their leader Muamar Askali, were killed in the gunfight. Three soldiers — 2nd Lt Estelito Saldua Jr.; Corporal Meljun Cajaban; Sergeant John Dexter Duero — and SPO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno from Calape town also died.

Government forces are currently running after eight other alleged members of the bandit group in Bohol.

Amancia said it is possible civilians were caught in the crossfire.

“There was a gun battle and civilians getting caught in the crossfire likely happened. But those are speculations for now. Nothing has been established yet. This will be part of our investigation,” he said in response to queries on whether or not the Petalco couple were mere civilians who got hit by the bullets.

Considering the items recovered in the battlefield, Amancia said members of the armed group may have had plans to make or plant improvised explosive devices in Bohol.

“We are weighing as to what particular cases we will file against the bandits. We are considering all pieces of evidence we got from the battlefield plus the testimonies of witnesses,” he said.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, reiterated his appeal to the public to be alert and vigilant at all times.

“Community support is very important. If you notice suspicious-looking persons and unusual events, please report it immediately to authorities,” he said in a phone interview.

Investigation showed that a group of children playing near the Inabanga River first saw the arrival of the armed men on board three kumpits or boats in the morning of April 9, Sunday.

They said the bandits later disassembled their “wet” guns and dried them.

The children relayed what they saw to their parents who informed Barangay Napo Captain Columbo Estoce and the authorities about the presence of armed men in their area.

Taliño said the tension is confined in Barangay Napo, Inabangan town while the rest of Bohol is peaceful.

At least 3,200 policemen are now in Bohol to secure delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ trade ministers meetings to be held on Panglao Island starting today to April 22.