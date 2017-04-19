Lapu-Lapu bound vehicles urged to take old bridge

Motorists headed for Lapu-Lapu City are advised to use the first Mandaue Mactan Bridge because a 10-wheeler truck continues to obstruct a portion of the Lapu-Lapu City bound lane of the Marcelo Fernan bridge.

Em-Em Flores of Mandaue City’s Command Center said the truck is what was left of three vehicles which figured in a vehicular accident in the area at around 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday.

She said two trucks and a pick up vehicle figured in an accident in the middle portion of the new bridge while its drivers were traveling towards Lapu-Lapu City from Mandaue City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of the accident only one lane of the new bridge’s Lapu-Lapu bound lane was open to vehicular traffic.

At about the same time, a 20-footer truck broke down at the corner of D. M. Cortes and United Nations Avenue, which worsened the congestion near the new bridge.

Flores said Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) personnel had to divert vehicles to the old bridge to reduce traffic volume at the new bridge and until such time that the remaining truck will be removed from the area.