Awol cop, two others caught in drug den

CEBU CITY–A policeman, who went on Absence Without Leave (AWOL) about 10 years ago, was arrested in his home that he allegedly used as a drug den at Sitio Padul, in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City Tuesday night.

Roel Miego, who used to hold the rank of Police Officer 3, was detained at the Mambaling police station pending filing of charges for illegal possession of drugs.

Also arrested with Miego, 51 were Cosme Jovel, 53, and Jake Canico, 25.

A police team led by Senior Insp. Eduard Sanchez, head of the Mambaling police station, were conducting saturation drive at Sitio Padul in Barangay Duljo Fatima on Tuesday night.

They went to Miego house to conduct a buy-bust operation since it was known that the residence was being used as a drug den.

When they went inside the house, they saw Miego in possession of two packs of shabu and immediately arrest him and his two companions, said SPO1 Jake Canico of the Mambaling police station.