Cebu City Zoo denizens off to Amlan, finally

The more than 70 animals from the Cebu City Zoo are expected to have a new home by the middle of next month, as they finally depart for the 16-hectare nature park in Amlan town in Negros Oriental.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the city zoo, said they have initially intended to transport the animals to Amlan last April 11 but since the Amlan Dreamland Nature and Adventure Park was not yet ready to receive them, the transfer was moved to May 15.

The park, operated by the municipal government of Amlan, is still preparing the cages for the animals from Cebu City Zoo, she said.

All wildlife animals in Cebu City Zoo to be transported to Amlan will include 28 Asian Box Turtles, 25 Red-eared Sliders, 12 Saltwater Crocodiles, three Palm Civet Cats, two Sugar Gliders, one Celebes Black Ape, one Malay Civet Cat, and one Philippine Crocodile.

Two mummified Aves and two mummified reptiles will also be turned over to the Amlan zoo, added Utlang.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has already granted permits for the transfer of these animals, she said.

Domestic and farm animals found inside the zoo – chickens, rabbits, goats, and sheep – have been turned over to the farmers who are willing to adopt the animals, according to Utlang.

“Tua na, nahatag na sa (Yes, these were given to the) farmers. (These have been) disperse(d) (to the) farmers,” said Utlang.

The city government decided to donate all its zoo animals to Amlan after City Hall include the zoo property in the land swap deal with the Cebu Capitol.

The land swap was agreed on by the two local government units in order to resolve the long-standing 93-1 land dispute, which now allowed longtime residents of province-owned lots in Cebu City to finally own the land they occupied. In turn, the residents will pay City Hall for these lands.