No politics involved, just work — PNP

BARANGAY CAPTAIN BAS’ ARREST

INSTEAD of throwing issues against the police, local government units (LGUs) should support them in their campaign against illegal drugs, said Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Eric Noble.

Noble was reacting to reports that some LGU officials in Talisay City were angry over the arrest of Lagtang Barangay Captain Mark Ferdinand Bas on Easter Sunday.

“For me if one is angry about it, then maybe that person is also involved in drugs, don’t you think? After all, Bas is already a high-value target,” Noble said in Tagalog.

High-value target

At around 8:10 in the morning of April 16, a joint team from the Talisay City Police Office, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), the Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC) and the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) swooped down on Bas’ residence in

Kishanta Subdivision, Lagtang, to serve a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 of the Regional Trial Court in Danao City.

Police confiscated 42 live bullets, 12 empty shells, one extended long magazine and two short magazines all for a 45 caliber pistol; and 42 empty shells coming from a 22 caliber revolver.

Police also recovered one hand grenade.

Chief Supt. Mario Baquiran Jr. earlier said that Bas was a level two drug pusher who had been under police surveillance for months.

A level two drug pusher could dispose of up to 200 to 500 grams of shabu per week or roughly two to five million pesos’ worth of illegal drugs weekly.

Baquiran added that Bas was supplying illegal drugs not only in his barangay but in the whole of Talisay City.

Sabalones link

Noble traced Bas’ connections to self-confessed Central Visayas drug lord Franz Sabalones who surrendered to police in August 2016, after his brother, San Fernando Vice Mayor Fralz Sabalones, was mistakenly named by President Rodrigo Duterte in a drug list, instead of him.

Though he surrendered, police believed Sabalones continued to operate his drug network from his home in San Fernando, southern Cebu, where he was said to have returned after no charges were filed against him.

“Mga grupo yan ni Sabalones (He is with the group of Sabalones),” Noble said, referring to Barangay Captain Bas who also happens to be the son of Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas.

No political agenda

Noble brushed aside allegations that Bas’ arrest was politically motivated.

“There is no politics involved here because I don’t even know the people and the personalities in Talisay City,” Noble said adding that the police were only doing their job since they have received many reports of Bas’ illegal activities.

“If they are angry, I hope they stop being angry because the police is just doing its job. If they are hurt by it, then maybe they are in the same group, Noble said.