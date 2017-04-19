Talisay fiscal faces rap for comments during inquest

ONION-SKINNED PNP?

For uttering comments which they found as “unbecoming of a public official”, Talisay City Fiscal Benjo Lurher Macion is now the subject of a complaint from the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

CPPO Director Senior Supt. Eric Noble filed the complaint against Macion before the office of Talisay City Prosecutor Marcial Rubia, Regional Prosecutor Fernando Gubalane and the Office of the President for saying “O, gipakapinan man gyod ni og granada” (Oh, so now you put in an extra grenade) during inquest proceedings of the case filed by CPPO against Lagtang Barangay Captain Mark Ferdinand Bas of Talisay City.

Noble wants Macion to voluntarily inhibit from the case and the case reshuffled to another fiscal.

CPPO also took issue over Macion’s statement questioning why they had secured the search warrant against Bas from a Danao City judge, Jerry Dicdican, instead of Judge Soliver Peras of Cebu City.

An affidavit attached to the CPPO complaint said that Macion stared at police officers when they approached him and said:

“Ngano man gyud mong taga PIB adto man gyud mo sa Danao mag-apply og search warrant? Kaduha na ko maka-encounter nga si Judge Dicdican. Nganong dili man gyud mo adto ni Judge Peras sa Cebu City mo-apply og search warrant?”

(Why do you guys at PIB always apply for a search warrant in Danao City? This is the second time I have encountered a warrant from Judge Dicdican. Why don’t you go to Judge Peras of Cebu City?)

Sought for comment, Macion explained that his questions were merely part of the inquest proceedings.

“Maybe the policemen were just so sensitive. I just asked clarificatory questions with regards to the manner of the arrest because that is part of an inquest,” he told CDN.

“If there’s a complaint, I will answer that,” he said, adding that he had yet to receive a copy of Noble’s complaint.