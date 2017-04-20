Search for article

Wizards up 2-0 vs Hawks

SHARES:

By:

@brianMJochoa

10:30 AM April 20th, 2017

Recommended
By: Brian J. Ochoa, April 20th, 2017 10:30 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall chases a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder. /AP Photo

Washington Wizards guard John Wall chases a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder.
/AP Photo

WASHINGTON–In a rough-and-tumble, foul-filled game, Bradley Beal took over in the fourth quarter with 16 of his 31 points, including a key late 3-pointer, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-101 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning Philippine time) for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

John Wall earned chants of “M-V-P!” while finishing with 32 points and nine assists, including the dish to Beal for his shot from beyond the arc with 38 seconds remaining that sealed the win for the hosts.

Washington, which trailed 78-74 entering the final period, won despite only a combined seven points from starting forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter Jr., who were both in foul trouble early.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.