Houston survives 51-point production of Westbrook

Russel Westbrook and James Harden. /Ap
MVP contender Russel Westbrook poured in 51 points for Oklahoma but it wasn’t enough as Houston still came up with a 115-111 win over the Thunder in Game 2 of their West first-round matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Westbrook also had 10 rebounds and 13 assists for another triple double but the Rockets still came up victorious behind the 35 points of James Harden, the 22 of Eric Gordon and the 21 of Lou Williams.
The Rockets now hold a 2-0 lead against the Thunder as action shifts to Oklahoma for Game 3.
