Barili police arrest TokHang surrenderer, buyer

A suspected drug dealer, who surrendered to the police under Oplan Tokhang, was arrested together with a client in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gunting, Barili, south of Cebu on Wednesday afternoon.

Javen Fernandez Carreon, 35, married, and a resident of Barangay Ylaya was the subject of the buy-bust operation.

PO2 Merlo Dapar of Barili Police Station said Carreon is a newly identified drug personality in their area who surrendered under Oplan Tokhang last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

They however heard that Carreon has resumed his drug peddling operations.

The buy-bust operation was conducted at around 1:45 p.m. with PO3 Esmeraldo Quillosa posing as a buyer purchasing drugs from Carreon worth P500.

Quillosa managed to buy two small sachets from Carreon before he was arrested.

Also arrested was Junrel Tenebroso, 27, single from Barangay Gunting, who was buying drugs from Carreon while police were conducting the buy-bust operation.

Police seized five small sachets placed inside a white transparent cellophane and P250 cash believed to be proceeds of the illegal drugs trade from Carreon and one sachet from Tenebroso.

Dapar said the barangay Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) is currently looking into the possibility of other TokHang surrenderers like Carreon who may have resumed their illegal drugs trade./CNU Intern Sheen Manigo