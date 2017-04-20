Three cellphones siezed in another “mini greyhound” operation in CPDRC

A “mini greyhound” was again conducted inside Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Thursday morning, which yielded three cellphones.

CPDRC officer-in-charge Bobby Legaspi said that the raid was triggered by a tip that they received and was conducted on three cells inside the facility, including the one where high-profile drug inmate Barok Alvaro is detained.

Legaspi said that no contraband was found in the cell of Alvaro and the raid likewise yielded negative of drugs, after the packet they recovered turned out to be “tawas” upon testing.

Thursday morning’s mini greyhound came barely a day after another raid was conducted in the isolation cell, where seven packets of shabu were recovered from the three inmates detained inside.

Legaspi said this should serve as a warning to the other inmates that there will be more surprise inspections to be conducted in the future in order to stamp out the smuggling of contrabands inside CPDRC.