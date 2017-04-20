Talamban police seize 10 kilos of Marijuana

Seven bundles of Marijuana weighing ten kilos were confiscated by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Talamban Police Station in Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Talamban Police chief Senior Insp. Arieza Otida said the Marijuna leaves were confiscated from Arnold Jhon Campañon, 18, a resident of Mandaue City and Tristan Labella, 25, a native of Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

Otida said that a policeman, who he refused to name, happen to pass by an area in Nasipit, which was planted with banana trees and saw the two suspects repacking the Marijuana.

The policeman, who is not assigned in the area, immediately alerted the Talamban Police Station.

“We immediately sent a team in the area and saw the suspects indeed repacking the leaves,” said Otida.

The suspects however said that they are not selling the Marijuana saying it is for their own consumption.

The suspect added that they know it’s illegal but they said they use is as a medicine.

Otida however said they still arrested the suspects saying ten kilos of Marijuana is too much for their own consumption.